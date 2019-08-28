Trump Escalates Attacks Against Fox News

President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Fox News Wednesday morning in a tweet storm directed at several of the network’s liberal personalities.

“Just watched Fox News heavily promoting the Democrats through their DNC Communications Director, spewing out whatever she wanted with zero pushback by anchor [Sandra Smith],” Trump tweeted.

Trump also attacked liberal commentator Juan Williams and television host Shepard Smith, and suggested that conservatives should start “looking for a new News Outlet.”

Just watched @FoxNews heavily promoting the Democrats through their DNC Communications Director, spewing out whatever she wanted with zero pushback by anchor, @SandraSmithFox. Terrible considering that Fox couldn’t even land a debate, the Dems give them NOTHING! @CNN & @MSNBC…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

Wednesday’s tweets are the latest indication of the president’s frustration with Fox News. (RELATED: Maddow’s TV Ratings Fall Again As Hannity, Carlson Remain On Top)

Trump has repeatedly attacked Fox for hiring former DNC Chairwoman, Donna Brazile and continuing to air Williams and Smith. Trump has also criticized Fox News anchors such as Smith and Bret Baier for their coverage of his administration.

Trump also attacked the news outlet last month after a Fox News poll showed the president trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by 10 points in a hypothetical general election match-up.

““[Fox News] is at it again. So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, [and] before — Proud Warriors!” Trump tweeted at the time. Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe.”