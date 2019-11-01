Conor McGregor Pleads Guilty In Pub Attack, Gets Zero Jail Time

Conor McGregor entered a plea of guilty Friday to attacking a man in a pub in Ireland earlier this year, and in exchange for the plea will get zero time in jail.

The 31-year-old former Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight plead guilty to one charge of assault after he hit a man in the face at the Marble Arch Pub in Dublin back in April, according to TMZ. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

Conor McGregor – @TheNotoriousMMA – arrives to court this morning where he’s expected to make a plea over an alleged punch in a Dublin pub pic.twitter.com/4eg5lxuuqV — Irish Daily Mirror (@IrishMirror) November 1, 2019

The UFC champ will face no time behind bars, despite the fact that he was facing six months for the crime, and instead has been fined approximately $1,116. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

The featherweight champ also struck some kind of private settlement with the victim, though the details were not disclosed in court.

As previously reported, McGregor told ESPN back in August that he was definitely in “the wrong” when he punched the guy in the face at the pub.

“I was in the wrong,” the UFC two-time division champ explained. “That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. … I tried to make amends, and I made amends back then.”

“But it doesn’t matter,” he added. “I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts.”

McGregor continued, “That’s not who I am. That’s not the reason why I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario.”

As previously reported, it is not Connor’s first run in with the law. In April 2018, he was arrested for attacking a UFC bus and he was busted earlier this year for taking and smashing a guy’s phone outside a Miami hotel.