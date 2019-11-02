Ronan Farrow: Time For ‘Revisiting’ Rape Accusation Against Bill Clinton

Ronan Farrow said Friday on “Real Time with Bill Maher” that it’s time to take a closer look at one of the “credible” rape accusations leveled against former President Bill Clinton.

The author of “Catch and Kill,” who has accused NBC of covering-up sexual misconduct in its upper echelons, said alleged Clinton victim Juanita Broaddrick “credibly” accused the former president of rape and that this accusation was “overdue for revisiting.”

Maher called Farrow “the mayor of #MeToo,” referring to the increasing number of women who have come forward with stories of sexual abuse after years of non-disclosure.

During a panel discussion that began with an analysis of how the media has responded to the resignation of Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill, Maher wondered if Clinton would have been subject to a more rigorous media examination if he were president today. (RELATED: Juanita Broaddrick Responds To Bill Clinton On Sexual Consent)

“Could Bill Clinton, if he had done what he did in 1998, survive today — or would his own party have thrown him under the bus?” Maher asked.

Farrow answered that question by saying the allegations made against Clinton need to be taken seriously, whereas they often weren’t considered so in the past.

“I think that it is very important to interject that Bill Clinton is a different conversation,” Farrow told Maher. “He has been credibly accused of rape. That has nothing to do with gray areas. I think that the Juanita Broaddrick claim has been overdue for revisiting.”

Farrow was instrumental in exposing the dark side of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who continues to face multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. Farrow said Clinton’s private life would be more of an issue today since society no longer looks other way when sexual abuse occurs. (RELATED: Juanita Broaddrick Offers To Testify In Kavanaugh Accuser’s Absence)

“I am heartened by the fact that people routinely express outrage over Bill Clinton and particularly those more serious allegations about him,” Farrow said.

Although the Republican-controlled House of Representatives impeached Clinton after an acrimonious impeachment process, the Senate opted to acquit him and Clinton finished his second presidential term.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump brought Broaddrick and other Clinton accusers to a pivotal presidential debate in 2016 to put the spotlight on Hillary Clinton’s tendency to discredit alleged victims of her husband.