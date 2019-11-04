Nationals’ Kurt Suzuki, Ryan Zimmerman Show Support For Trump During World Series White House Visit

The World Series champion Washington Nationals visited the White House Monday, and two players in particular showed their support for President Trump.

Catcher Kurt Suzuki sported a MAGA hat while addressing the crowd. Trump had just propped him up for his solo home run in Game two, the first home run ever hit by a Hawaiian-born player in World Series history, to which Suzuki responded, “I love you all.” (RELATED: Washington Nationals Cap Off Historic World Series Victory)

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman, the first player ever drafted by the Nationals after the franchise relocated from Montreal, called the visit “stuff you dream about.”

“To see all the fans show up, the parade, looking at the crowd here, we couldn’t have done it without you,” he told the crowd before explicitly thanking POTUS. “I would like to thank you for keeping everyone safe in our country and for continuing to make America the greatest country to live in in the world.”

Several players declined Trump’s invitation on Monday, including third baseman Anthony Rendon, who will likely be the top free agent on the market this offseason.

The Nationals’ World Series party came back to Washington, DC over the weekend, when the city celebrated the franchises first ever championship with a parade on Saturday.