DENNARD: African Americans Are Winning Thanks To The Trump Economy

I was a vocal advocate and supporter of Donald J. Trump’s candidacy in 2016 because I felt he was a leader that had the experience necessary to help our country. The more I listened to him speak and learned about his campaign ideas for the black community, the more inspired I was to work to get him elected.

Now, in 2019, there is no doubt that President Trump’s leadership has had a transformational impact, delivering real progress for the black community and the entire nation. As a member of the Black Voices for Trump coalition, I’m even more motivated today to help spread the message of the “Promises Made, Promises Kept” record of achievement for all our communities.

The Trump economy is an inclusive one that has taken all Americans to historic heights of prosperity. In less than three years, the Trump administration has implemented economic policies that have spurred the creation of nearly 6 million new jobs, 1.4 million of which have benefited African Americans directly. As a result, the black unemployment rate is at the lowest level ever recorded. Millions of Americans have been lifted out of poverty, and wages have increased across every industry. Black household income is at its highest level in nearly two decades, and the black-white employment gap has shrunk to the smallest disparity ever recorded. These facts are undeniable. While there is still more work to be done, Trump has shown that he is the leader who will do it.

The president said in his inaugural address that “The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer,” and he meant that. While the previous administration failed to get any meaningful criminal justice reform legislation over the finish line in eight years, Trump led, acted, and made it happen in a bipartisan way. Thanks to the FIRST STEP Act, thousands of families will be reunited this holiday season, and men and women who spent years serving unjust sentences will be able to re-enter the workforce and earn an honest living. Promises made, promises kept. (RELATED: President Trump Has Been A Champion For Black Americans)

During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump talked about the appalling economic conditions in some of America’s largest cities and the need to do something. Working with Senator Tim Scott, he created the “Opportunity Zones” initiative, which will infuse more than $100 billion in new private investments into our communities, creating thousands of jobs and opportunities. Across the DMV and across the country, residents are seeing commercial and infrastructure development thanks to this common-sense policy. Promises Made, Promises Kept.

When it comes to higher education, I was there when President Trump made a commitment to the nation’s Historically Black College and University (HBCU) presidents and chancellors early in his administration. He promised to make HBCUs a priority and not cut their funding like his immediate predecessor did. President Trump proceeded to approve the largest appropriation for HBCUs in history, helping draw more national attention to these important schools by showing everyone they have value and importance to him and the nation with a 13 percent increase in funding. His record of HBCU support is long and historic, and I have witnessed it first-hand. Promises made, promises kept.

The president’s commitment to the black community is also evident in the policies he has implemented to ensure that African Americans continue to enjoy economic opportunities for generations to come. His motto “Buy American and Hire American” has encouraged more than 350 companies to sign the “Pledge to America’s Workers” and offer more than 12 million employment, educational, and job-training opportunities to working hard-working Americans from all backgrounds, especially African Americans.

This president’s efforts to renew the spirit of resilience within our communities presents a stark contrast from the do-nothing Democrats. They have made promises to improve K-12 education, reduce crime, create jobs, and offer opportunities for advancement. By every objective measure they have failed us. The Democrats have historically used our votes to further their own political gains, then left many of us trapped in a cycle of poverty.

The stakes of the 2020 presidential election are high for all of us, but especially for those of us in the black community. This next election is our chance to raise our voices in support of our newfound prosperity. President Trump has delivered tangible results for the black community, and it’s finally time for us to tell Democrats that our votes can no longer be taken for granted, and that our voices can no longer be ignored.

Big-government socialist policies will hurt our families, our communities, and our country. We must reject the lies from Democrats who want big government to take over every aspect of our lives, including the healthcare system. “Medicare-for-all” is not free — nothing in life is — and taxes would have to go up in one way or another to pay for it. The plan would also make employer-provided healthcare plans illegal, dramatically increase the cost of prescription drugs, and hit African Americans the hardest.

In contrast, the Trump administration has taken significant strides to reduce the cost of healthcare by eliminating the individual mandate penalty and lowering prescription drug prices. For the first time in 47 years, there has been a massive reduction of prescription drug prices due to Trump’s actions to promote price transparency and expedite approval of low-cost generic drugs. Those are the types of promises kept that I personally care about for my own family members.

As a candidate, Donald Trump promised to put the interests of American workers first, and that’s exactly what he’s done as president. He is empowering the black community by giving us the economic tools that all Americans deserve. Trump has worked hard for our support. The time for empty rhetoric and taking our vote for granted is over. We need real results, action, and bold leadership, all of which we have in President Trump. He has kept his word to our community, and he deserves the opportunity to do even more good for the black community and our entire country.

Paris Dennard (@ParisDennard) serves on President Trump’s Commission on White House Fellows, and he also serves as a member of the Black Voices for Trump coalition advisory board. He served as the associate director for coalitions at the Republican National Committee from 2009-11 and worked in the George W. Bush White House.