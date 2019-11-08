Kamala Harris: Fossil Fuel Workers Can ‘Transition’ To Installing Wind Turbines And Solar Panels

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris said Thursday that unemployed fossil fuel industry workers can always “transition” to jobs in renewable energy — like installing wind turbines and solar panels.

The Democratic presidential nominee was asked by The Weather Channel about the plight of energy workers who would be put out of work by a shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy, as recommended by the Green New Deal that Harris has endorsed.

“Well, for the workers in that industry … we have to encourage that those industries do better, in terms of giving the workers an ability to transition into the jobs of the future such as renewable energy,” Harris explained. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Would Eliminate Senate Filibuster To Pass Green New Deal)

The senator then said she knew exactly where they could work, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“[The] Bureau of Labor Statistics, last year, came out with a list of the top 20 jobs in the United States that will see the greatest amount of growth. In large part, the jobs were on that list because these jobs need to be filled and we don’t have the skilled labor to fill ‘em,” Harris said.

“Number one and number two [are] installation and maintenance of wind turbines and solar paneling. So my plan … and what I intend to do for those workers … is that, all workers … who need to transition, are going to get an $8,000 tax credit, to be able to do the training that is necessary to take on the jobs that need to be filled,” the senator stated.

She also promised “to take away … the tax subsidies that are going to these big oil companies.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Just The Right Thing To Do’: Kamala Harris Endorses Bernie’s Single Payer Health Care Bill)

Harris stated that her overall goal was for America to be “a net carbon-neutral nation by 2045. We want to roll back all the subsidies, that our taxpayer dollars are giving, that are helping oil companies, many of them are paying net-zero in taxes, ‘cause we’re pushing so many subsidies towards them to incentivize the wrong kind of energy production for our climate.”

In spite of an optimistic campaign kick-off, Harris has not entered the top tier of Democratic presidential contenders and has reportedly laid-off staff and restructured her campaign in the last week.