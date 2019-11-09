Ed Henry Returns To Fox As Anchor Of His Own Show After Donating Part Of Liver To Save His Sister’s Life

Fox News’s chief national correspondent Ed Henry announced Saturday that he has a new weekend show with the network.

Henry previously worked at CNN and left the network to join Fox News in 2011, where he began as the chief White House correspondent. Henry’s show comes after he took time off to donate part of his liver to save his sister earlier in 2019. His sister is doing well after the surgery, Henry told Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto on Saturday before the debut of his show.

“Getting the graphics and rehearsals ready for new show starting this Saturday 12 noon ET & Sunday 12 noon ET after @foxandfriends & #neilcavuto,” he announced on his Instagram account Saturday morning.

The show is called “America’s News Headquarters with Ed Henry.”

“I just wanted to get back into it, it’s the political season, it’s here — 12 noon Eastern, Saturday and Sunday, let’s call in and cover the news, fair and balanced, remember that? Let’s go straight at it,” Henry told Cavuto.

Henry spoke about the Democratic candidates, the 30th anniversary of the Berlin Wall, the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump during his first show Saturday afternoon. (RELATED: ‘Wake Up’ – Ed Henry Criticizes ‘Fake News’ Media, Offers Advice For Trump Haters)

WATCH:

“And welcome to a brand new hour of ‘America’s News Headquarters,’ everyone,” Henry said. “I’m Ed Henry, and it’s my privilege to be broadcasting from Fox News Channel’s global headquarters here in New York to unveil a new show. Saturday and Sunday noon eastern — a simple mission, bring you the news, tell it straight. Hear from all voices. Something like, ‘We Report, You Decide.’ You may have heard that, and it’s needed now more than ever when we have so many developments around the world and all across America, headed to what we like to call democracy 2020.”

In 2016, Henry took an almost four-month leave of absence from Fox after a marital infidelity scandal was exposed, according to the The Hollywood Reporter. Upon his return, Henry worked as a general assignment reporter, the outlet added.

