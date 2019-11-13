Devin Nunes Blasts Impeachment Hearing As ‘Low-Rent Ukrainian Sequel’ To ‘Russia Hoax’

Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes took the first available opportunity to attack the impeachment hearing, calling it a “low-rent Ukrainian sequel” to the “Russia hoax.”

Nunes, ranking Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee, gave his opening remarks Wednesday immediately following the opening remarks of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Kicks Off Impeachment Hearing, Lays Groundwork For Another Charge For Obstruction)

Nunes began his remarks by addressing the multiple attempts House Democrats had already made to attack President Donald Trump through the Mueller investigation into Russian collusion, many of them insisting that there was evidence that the president had already committed some crime.

When that failed, Nunes said, they resorted to the current path to impeachment in the wake of a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, which Democrats allege contained a “quid pro quo.”

“But we should not hold any hearings at all until we get answers to three crucial questions the Democrats are determined to avoid asking,” Nunes insisted. “First, what is the full extent of the Democrats prior coordination with the whistle-blower and who else did the whistle-blower coordinate this effort with? Second, what is the full extent of Ukraine’s election battling against the Trump campaign? And third, why did Burisma Hunter Biden and what did he do for them and did his position affect any U.S. Government actions under the Obama Administration?”

Nunes argued that those questions had not yet been answered because Democrats had not allowed Republicans the chance to call or question witnesses to their satisfaction.

“What we will witness today is a televised theatrical performance staged by the Democrats, Nunes concluded. “Ambassador Taylor and Mr. Kent, I’d like to welcome you here, I’d like to congratulate you for passing the Democrats star-chamber auditions held for the past weeks in the basement of the Capitol. It seems you agreed, wittingly or unwittingly to participate in a drama. The main performance, the Russia hoax, has ended and you have been cast in the low-rent Ukrainian sequel.”