Kim Kardashian Reportedly Took Insane Security Measures To Ensure She Wasn’t Robbed For Diamonds Fragrance Launch Shoot

Kim Kardashian reportedly took insane security measures to ensure she wasn’t robbed for her diamonds fragrance launch photo shoot, including hiring three armed guards.

Sources close to the 39-year-old reality star’s shoot shared with TMZ in a piece published Wednesday, that the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star was taking no chances of being robbed, and employed several armed guards to transport the various pieces of diamond jewelry that she and her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian wore during their glamorous shoot. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

The millions of dollars worth of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings were all reportedly transported to and from the set by the guards. In addition, the armed personnel reportedly remained on set and stood watch over them the entire time during the shoot for the launch of the reality stars’ KKW Diamonds line.

Sources told the outlet that all the bling was borrowed from jewelery designer Lorraine Schwartz, who I am sure, was happy that the diamonds were protected at all times.

It is truly not surprising that Kim would take those extra security measures following her terrifying experience several years back in Paris when she was robbed. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

As previously reported, Kardashian was robbed at gun point at an apartment in Paris during Paris Fashion Week in 2016, when masked men tied her up and demanded her $4 million engagement ring from Kanye West. In the end, they got away with more than $10 million dollars worth of jewelry. Ten people were arrested in connection with the heist.

Ever since that time, the reality star no longer flaunts expensive jewelry out in public or on social media. On top of that, she only wears fake or replica jewelry when out and about and only wears the real thing on red carpet events.