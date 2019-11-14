Check Out Carrie Underwood’s Jaw-Dropping Wardrobe Changes During CMAs

Carrie Underwood proved once again to be the queen of hosting awards shows when she managed to do a ton of wardrobe changes during the 2019 CMA Awards and each one was spectacular.

The 36-year-old country singer looked just as striking as ever when she hit the red carpet in a long-sleeve, nude sheer gold dress ahead of the evenings festivities. And that was just the beginning.

That look was followed up by a sparkling gold mini-dress and several more sheer sleeveless and strapless sparkling numbers that were truly drop-dead gorgeous.

The “Jesus Take The Wheel” singer then stepped away from her hosting duties to rock a stunning black sequins lace bodysuit and jumper.

I have to admit, the silver sequin mini-dress combo just might have been my favorite She truly shined in the outfit she completed with loose hair and sparkling sliver high heels.

And the sleeveless turquoise number with a leg split that went very high was also another show-stopper of the night.

Check out some of the her other looks from the night that have appeared on social media! Truly gorgeous!

Carrie Underwood on stage at the 2019 #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/SNZBkTmg8L — CMA Awards (@cmaawards_) November 14, 2019