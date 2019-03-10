Celebrate Carrie Underwood’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Carrie Underwood’s birthday on Sunday.

In honor of the 36-year-old country singer's day, we scoured the internet to find her hottest looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Chetocah, Oklahoma, the superstar got her first big break in the entertainment business in 2005 when she won the fourth season of the hit singing reality competition "American Idol."

And the rest, as they say, is history. Soon she became a worldwide celebrity and has been breaking hearts all over the world ever since. Her debut studio album titled "Some Hearts" had two huge hits, "Jesus Take The Wheel" and "Before He Cheats." It went on to become the best-selling solo female debut album in the history of country music.

Since that time, she's gone on to win seven Grammy awards, not to mention countless other accolades from the Country Music Association and Billboard.

And on top of all that incredible talent, she's absolutely gorgeous. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her most jaw-dropping looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this new year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Carrie!