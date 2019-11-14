Patriots, We’ve Got New Info On The FISA Report And George Soros Fueling Radical DA’s — Get The Details In This Week’s Editors Live Chat

It’s Thursday, Patriots, so you know what that means — time for a Patriots Only live video chat with the Daily Caller audience development manager Christian Datoc, chief video director Richie McGinniss, and Daily Caller News Foundation managing editor Ethan Barton.

The gang will be discussing and taking questions on Attorney General Bill Barr’s most recent statements on Michael Horowitz’s FISA report, a new story from investigative reporter Luke Rosiak about George Soros fueling a slew of radical district attorneys, the impeachment hearing circus, and other news of the day.

Here are your instructions for how to join the chat. It’s ultra simple, no email required:

1. Click the “Vimeo” icon in the bottom right of the video window to enter the Live Q&A chatroom.

2. Once in the chatroom, the Q&A section will be visible to the right of the video window. Click “sign in as guest” and ask your questions there!

3. Our editors will display the best questions and answer them live!

Make sure to go and subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow us on all of our social media channels:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y