Mark Levin Blasts Matt Drudge, Ann Coulter As ‘Crybabies,’ ‘Sellouts’ For Attacking Trump

Conservative Radio Host Mark Levin blasted Matt Drudge and Ann Coulter on his Nov. 12 radio show as “psuedo conservatives” and “sellouts” for attacking President Donald Trump.

Levin’s comments came after Coulter tweeted what appeared to be support for impeaching Trump, saying his plan to let DACA recipients stay was a step too far. Drudge prominently featured her attack on the president on the Drudge Report, leading Levin to attack the pair as grifters. Throughout his rant, however, Levin never mentioned that Coulter’s criticism rested on Trump becoming too lax on immigration. (RELATED: Trump: ‘Matt Drudge Is A Great Gentleman’)

Mr. Producer did you see the blaring headline? Ann Coulter has had enough of Trump, she wants him out. Did you see that, Mr. Producer? I hadn’t seen it until someone sent me an email to a link and there it was on The Drudge Report. I didn’t even know Ann Coulter was still around, did you, Mr. Producer? I had no idea. But now that she wants Trump out, along with the slobbering news media and the slobbering Democrats and our enemies overseas — I think we should all now genuflect and attack the president of the United States. And my brother Drudge is doing a hell of a good job of it… I get sick and tired of these crybabies, these pseudo-conservatives, who have gotten rich and famous as conservatives, now all of a sudden: “Well, I’m not sure.” For a variety of reasons: positioning themselves and so forth. It’s much easier if you’re in my business or if you’re in the media business to attack Trump. Because then they love you… These people are sellouts, for whatever the reason, and I don’t much care. We have to fight for our liberty and for the future of our children and grandchildren… I don’t give a damn what any website says, or Ann Coulter… I’ve only just begun. Only just begun. So we’ll see in the days ahead because I’m thinking hard about this, how I choose to pursue this.

Okay, that does it. I give up. They can stay. You must go. https://t.co/D6G2YPe8QI — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 12, 2019

Levin’s Sunday show on Fox News has trounced its competition in recent weeks, posting over 1.7 million viewers November 12. His radio show is also estimated to reach 11 million listeners each week, according to Disrn. (RELATED: Drudge Mocks WaPo For His Coverage Of Him)