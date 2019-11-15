John Podesta Takes A Victory Lap After Roger Stone Verdict

Former Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta took a social media victory lap after a Washington D.C. federal jury convicted longtime Trump associate Roger Stone on seven criminal counts.

“Just about to take off on a long transatlantic flight in a middle coast seat. I think I will just sit back, relax, and enjoy it,” Podesta wrote via Twitter along with a link to a New York Times article about the Stone verdict.

Stone was found guilty on Friday of one count each of obstructing an official proceeding and witness tampering, and five counts of making false statements to the House Intelligence Committee.

Although the Mueller investigation determined that no Trump associates played a direct role in hacking or disseminating DNC server emails, Stone was seen by the Trump campaign as an “access point” to Wikileaks, according to former former White House strategist Steven Bannon’s testimony.

In early October 2017, less than two months after Stone tweeted that it would “soon [be] Podesta’s time in the barrel,” Wikileaks began releasing the then-Clinton campaign manager’s hacked emails. Though Democrats used the tweet to accuse Stone of orchestrating the leaks himself, he denied having direct advance knowledge. (RELATED: BARR: Roger Stone — Convicted On The Charge Of Supporting Donald Trump)

Absent a presidential pardon, the longtime Trump friend could receive up to 50 years in prison. However, he is expected to get far less than that when he is sentenced in January as a first-time, non-violent offender.

Podesta wasn’t the only Democrat to celebrate the Stone verdict:

Roger Stone: GUILTY! Great day in America. Guilty on all seven counts. Convicted liar and criminal. Could face 50 years. Justice isn’t coming, it just arrived! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 15, 2019

Decision by the jury to find Roger Stone GUILTY on all counts shows no one is above the law, including all the President’s Men. Also shows that prosecutors take very seriously the crimes of: Lying to Congress

Obstruction

Witness Tampering cc:@realDonaldTrump#FridayThoughts https://t.co/BbcQdKABCT — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 15, 2019

It’s Roger Stone’s time in the barrel. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 15, 2019

Roger Stone. The Forrest Gump of GOP rats*king for the better part of half a century finally meets his Waterloo. It’s been way too long. But couldn’t come at a better time. Enjoy being the best dressed guy in the pokey, Rodg — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) November 15, 2019