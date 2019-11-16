Politics

Chinese Government’s Leaked Files Unveil Origins Of Indoctrination Prison Camps: ‘Absolutely No Mercy’

G20 Leaders Arrive For Hamburg Summit

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter

Leaked internal files from the Chinese government show how top officials’ demands led to the creation of mass indoctrination camps of groups like Uyghurs and Kazakhs.

The secretive camps originated at the demands of officials including Chinese President Xi Jinping, the 403 pages of leaked documents obtained by The New York Times show.

A member of the Chinese political establishment brought the papers to light, on condition of anonymity to The NYT in hopes that the documents would expose Xi’s involvement in the mass indoctrination camps. (RELATED: China Harvests Organs From ‘Prisoners Of Conscience’ And Religious Minorities, Tribunal Says)

The documents show that the Chinese government is aware the camps, which the government portrays as job-training efforts to quiet extremism, have torn parents away from their children, leaving students unsure of who will pay their tuition. Officials were told to tell the people who if they complained, their families might suffer further, the papers show.

This photo taken on May 31, 2019 shows watchtowers on a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. - As many as one million ethnic Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities are believed to be held in a network of internment camps in Xinjiang, but China has not given any figures and describes the facilities as "vocational education centres" aimed at steering people away from extremism. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY CHINA-XINJIANG-MEDIA-RIGHTS-PRESS,FOCUS BY EVA XIAO (Photo credit should read GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

This photo taken on May 31, 2019 shows watchtowers on a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region. (Photo credit GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Xi began laying the groundwork for the camps in Xinjiang in April 2014 when he spoke in private about China’s “struggle against terrorism, infiltration and separatism.” Xi referenced using the “organs of dictatorship” and told officials to show “absolutely no mercy.” Xi reportedly said the toxic beliefs in Xinjiang must be eradicated.

Chen Quanguo became party president of Xinjiang in 2016, and under his leadership, the camps in Xinjiang spread rapidly as he told officials to “round up everyone who should be rounded up.” Chen purged top officials who resisted his zealous measures including leader Wang Yongzhi, who released thousands of prison camp inmates. Yongzhi was removed from his position and prosecuted for these actions.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.