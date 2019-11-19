World’s First Vagina Museum Is Open And Ready For Business In London

The world’s first Vagina Museum is finally open and ready for business in London and it’s been a dream in the making for more than two years.

“It was like sexism nailed on the head,” founder of the museum, Florence Schechter, told The Daily Beast on Tuesday after learning about a penis museum in Iceland in 2017. “You couldn’t get more obvious.” (RELATED: Record Number Of Children Identifying As Transgender In U.K.)

Since that time, the 28-year-old started a crowdfund to create the place that is less of a sex-type shop and more about education on the female anatomy. (RELATED: Transgender Teen Sues Parents For Not Allowing Her Gender Reassignment Surgery)

“According to a recent poll, more than half of women couldn’t label the vagina on a diagram,” Schechter shared, before condemning “thousands of years of patriarchy.” (RELATED: Transgender Guidelines Changed To Allow Co-Ed Showers For Girl Guides)

Inside the one room brick exposed building, patrons can see the first exhibition titled “Muff Busters: Vagina Myths and How to Fight Them.”

Located in Camden, the first-ever of its kind vagina museum offers visitors the following, per the outlet:

Visitors can inform themselves with a 3-D drawing on layers of perspex. Other myths include “Douching with Coca-Cola after sex will prevent pregnancy,” which, it turns out, is “completely untrue.” It was, however, a popular belief in ’50s and ’60s America, when it was hard to get contraception.

It is even getting some attention from celebrities like Seth Myers who joked on his late-night talk show “Late Night With Seth Myers” that “the world’s first vagina museum is opening in London… Men are allowed, but they don’t know what to do once they get there.”

“I would like people to leave the Vagina Museum knowing that there’s nothing to be ashamed of,” Schechter concluded. “I want to get rid of the stigma, so we can start making progress towards equal rights and protecting women around the world.”

