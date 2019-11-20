Top Pence Adviser ‘Heard Nothing Wrong Or Improper’ On Call Between Trump and Zelensky

Vice President Mike Pence’s national security adviser, Keith Kellog, said Tuesday he “heard nothing wrong or improper” on the July 25 call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Keith Kellogg said the call, that is now at the center of impeachment hearings against Trump, did not raise any alarms bells, refuting observations from Pence aide Jennifer Williams, who testified on day three of the impeachment hearings now being run by the House Intelligence Committee. Kellogg also said Williams never told him that she had any issues with the conversation, according to Axios.

Williams, who testified in the morning, suggested the phone call was “political in nature.” (RELATED: Brit Hume: Schiff Spreading ‘Nonsense’ That Whistleblower ‘Has Right To Anonymity’)

“I was on the much-reported July 25 call between President Donald Trump and President Zelensky. … I heard nothing wrong or improper on the call. I had and have no concerns. Ms. Williams was also on the call, and as she testified, she never reported any personal or professional concerns to me, her direct supervisor, regarding the call.” Kellogg said in statement.