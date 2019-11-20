Total Schiff Show As Dems Pretend Not To Know Who ‘Whistleblower’ Is

On today’s show we dissect the moments from yesterday’s impeachment hearing Democrats in and out of the media don’t want people to hear. Plus, the media drops the ball with another fake news story on immigration, and a Democratic mayor was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe and the New York Times buries his party affiliation, and a university lecturer’s union declares it ok and normal for people to identify as another race.

Day 1 of week 2 of the impeachment hearings didn’t go any better than week for Democrats. Adam Schiff and Lt. Cornel Alexander Vindman were both outed as likely being less than truthful, so to speak, when it comes to their claims of not knowing who the so-called whistleblower is. The audio is hilarious and needs to be heard to be believed, which means both men really can’t be believed at all.

News outlets had themselves a big scoop: the Trump administration was detaining 100,000 illegal alien children. Liberals scrambled to spread the story in an attempt to use it to attack President Trump, only there was one big problem: the numbers were from 2015, when Barack Obama was president. Suddenly, all “news” value in the story was gone and it was retracted. Weird, right? We get into it.

The Democratic Mayor of Muncie, Indiana was indicted on charges of bribery Monday, but you’d have to read well down into the New York Times story on the subject to discover which political party he belongs to. It’s good to be a Democrat. We have the story.

And the University and College Union, representing more than 100,000 university lecturers, has declared that people can identify and transition to other races. This is going over as well as you’d expect, but in a world where men can claim to be women and dominate women’s sports, is there really any argument against the next level of insanity?

