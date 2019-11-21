Netanyahu To Be Indicted For Bribery, Fraud, And Breach Of Trust

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be indicted on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced Thursday.

Netanyahu is being indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in all 3 cases for which he was investigated. This is the first time a sitting Israeli prime minister has been indicted. (Olmert resigned before it was official.) — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) November 21, 2019

Netanyahu, the longest-serving Israeli leader in the country’s history, faces criminal indictment as he has struggled to hold onto power and win a fifth term as Prime Minister. (RELATED: Trump Administration Declares That Israeli Settlements Do Not Violate International Law)

The charges stem from three corruption probes into the Prime Minister that found he traded official favors with Israel’s largest telecommunications company, Bezeq, in exchange for flattering news coverage, as well as gifts worth thousands of dollars.

If convicted of bribery, Bibi could face up to 10 years in prison. The lesser charges could result in 3-5 years in jail. He will be the first Israeli Prime Minister to stand trial on criminal charges.

The decision plunges the state of Israel into further political chaos after two general elections in the last year have failed to produce a clear winner to form a government.

With the odds of Israel going to a third general election looking much higher, the stakes are now higher for Netanyahu as he fights for his personal and political future.