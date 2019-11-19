Elizabeth Pipko: It’s Time For Jewish-Americans To Leave The Democratic Party

For generations, Jewish-Americans have mostly been aligned with the Democratic Party, but author and model Elizabeth Pipko is trying to change that.

Pipko sat down with the Daily Caller to discuss the Exodus movement, why she joined the Republican Party, and why she believes her fellow Jewish-Americans can do the same.

See what Pipko had to say in this exclusive interview below:

