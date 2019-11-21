Joy Behar Taunts Meghan McCain: ‘I’ll Give You Lasagna When You Give Me Your Guns’

Joy Behar taunted her cohost Meghan McCain when ABC’s “The View” returned to a live broadcast following Thursday’s impeachment hearings.

Behar, who brought her famous homemade lasagna for Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday the week before, offered to do the same for McCain — on one condition. (RELATED: Joy Behar, Meghan McCain Get Into Heated Exchange Over Whether Veterans Deserve A Free ‘Pass’)

Behar introduced the segment by admitting that she and McCain had been arguing during the commercial break.

“But I still love you and I would like my freaking lasagna,” McCain replied. “So would Sunny.”

“I’ll give you your lasagna when you give me your guns,” Behar offered. “How is that?”

McCain, a staunch advocate for the Second Amendment, just smiled as the audience erupted in cheers. Cohost Sunny Hostin protested, “I don’t have guns.”

Behar then segued into a conversation about the fifth Democratic primary debate, which was held in Atlanta, Georgia, Wednesday evening. ” So are we any closer to finding the Democratic candidate?” she asked.

“That moment with Booker confused me because he was just on our show lecturing Meghan about how to talk about people and there he is on how he thought the vice president was high,” Abby Huntsman said.

“It’s a total cheap shot from Mr. Sanctimonious speak with love and never attack your candidate,” McCain agreed. “It’s a cheap shot. By the way, Biden is for decriminalizing marijuana.”