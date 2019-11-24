Former Democratic Governor To House Democrats: ‘Slow Your Roll’ On Impeachment

Former Democratic Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm claimed Sunday that House Democrats had certainly made the case for President Donald Trump’s impeachment — but she still cautioned them against pushing too hard.

Granholm made the comments during a panel discussion on CNN’s “State of the Union” alongside former Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum.

Host Jake Tapper began the segment by asking whether or not House Democrats had made a compelling case for impeachment, and Granholm was the first to weigh in.

“They did so overwhelmingly and in fact I’m a former federal prosecutor and attorney general and if I had this case I would take it to a jury and without a reasonable doubt I would have a conviction if I did not have an unbiased jury,” Granholm began.

But as Granholm also noted, the Republican-controlled Senate would not be an unbiased jury. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham even said just last week that without the testimony of certain key witnesses — like the whistleblower — an impeachment trial would be “dead on arrival” in the Senate. (RELATED: Patriots Impeachment Weekly Wrap-Up: ‘I Want Nothing’)

“They have already made up their mind,” she added. “It is important to consider as Democrats to slow our roll a little bit. I was glad to hear that Adam Schiff said there is other information and this is not the end of things. And people are saying before you toss it over to the Senate, why don’t you take your vote on what you’ve heard and just hold it. Seal it, like a sealed indictment until you’ve gathered what you think is necessary to convince the jury that has already made up its mind. I don’t think we’re there yet.”