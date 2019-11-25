Halsey Throws Shade At The GRAMMYs Nominations During Acceptance Speech At AMAs

Musician Halsey seemingly threw shade at the GRAMMYs during her acceptance speech at the American Music Awards.

Halsey focused on how meaningful it was to win an AMA because it’s a fan-based award show, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

“I grew up watching shows like this and I would sit at home wide-eyed and watch artists in these beautiful gowns and handsome suits, like, stroll up the stairs to the stage and they would hold up these awards and they were usually gold-plated and shiny and weighted, these, like, metaphors, these trophies that were supposed to be some kind of validation for the soul-crushing and heartache-inducing work that they put into writing a song and bringing it to life,” Halsey said. “And to be honest with you, I really believed that fairy tale.”

“I believed these awards,” she added. “When I was a kid, I used to believe that this award was the ultimate validating and that I’d come up here and laugh and cry and my fans at home would rejoice because we accomplished this thing together.” (RELATED: Halsey Clarifies She’s Not Pregnant After Photos Of Her Go Viral)

Halsey recently voiced her disappointment last week after she was not nominated for a GRAMMY. Other artists who were seemingly snubbed by the Recording Academy include Taylor Swift, Maren Morris and Bruce Springsteen.

my fans ???? please do not waste your anger or frustration. i see a lot of you are upset. of course im sad too. none of it matters. literally none of it. you’re here. im here. + everything is gonna stay exactly the same and without me is still a super tight, record breaking song ???? — h (@halsey) November 20, 2019



Halsey went on to say she’s thankful for her fans.

“But that’s okay because I’m up here right now and I am so thankful to the AMAs because they’re the largest fan-voted award show,” she said. “And I’m thankful to the fans because they’re the people who really give a s–t about music and I’m thankful to the AMAs for giving those people a voice.”

Halsey isn’t wrong. When Swift is left out of Album of the Year nominations even though all 18 songs from her newest album “Lover” broke into Billboard’s Hot 100 list, you know something is up. The GRAMMYs are basically meaningless now. It’s like they don’t pay attention at all to what kind of music people are vibing with.

The way fans interact with artists’ music is very important. The music is made for fans.