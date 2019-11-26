Pete Buttigieg Says Climate Change Is Our Greatest Security Threat

On the campaign trail this week, presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg reiterated his belief that climate change contributed to the Syrian civil war.

Speaking at a YMCA in Creston, Iowa, he said, “We are already seeing evidence that conflict and migration crisis are increasing because of things like droughts and fires that are accelerated by the problems in our climate.”

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has made Climate Security a top priority in his campaign, reiterating that millennials will pay the most economically for the climate crisis and that climate wars could start arising in the future.

During the most recent debate, he criticized President Trump’s current lack of climate security policies saying, “We do not have a twenty first century strategy coming from this president. After all he’s relying on seventeenth century security technologies like a mote full of alligators or a big wall.” RELATED: Which Democrat Spoke The Most During The Fifth Debate?

