‘They Have Already Received Subpoenas’: Trump Jokes That Schiff Called The Turkeys As Witnesses

President Donald Trump joked Tuesday that the turkeys he was about to pardon had already been called by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff to testify against him.

Saying that the Democrats had accused him of being “too soft on turkey,” the president introduced the two birds — named Bread and Butter — who had been chosen to participate in the annual presidential turkey-pardoning ceremony.

WATCH:

President Trump began with a few opening remarks about the tradition of pardoning the Thanksgiving turkey, an annual event that began with former President George H. W. Bush. (RELATED: Trump Trolls Democrats During Turkey Pardoning)

“In keeping with that tradition, today I will issue a pardon to a pair of very handsome birds, Butter and his alternate, Bread. Bread and Butter were raised in the Tarheel state by farmer Wiley Jackson who is here with us — who is here with us and his wife. Thank you very much,” he said.

“Thankfully, Bread and Butter have been specially raised by the Jacksons to remain calm under any condition which will be very important because they have already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff’s basement on Thursday,” Trump joked. “Hundreds of people have. It seems the Democrats are accusing me of being too soft on Turkey.”

Trump turned his attention to the birds, adding, “Bread and Butter, I should note that unlike previous witnesses, you and I have actually met. It’s very unusual. Very unusual. In any event, I expect this pardon will be a very popular one with the media. After all, turkeys are closely related to vultures. I don’t know if I like that line but there is some truth to it,” he smiled.