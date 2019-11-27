MSNBC Contributor Compares Trump Supporters To ISIS Followers — Chris Matthews Applauds His ‘Attitude’

MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance said Tuesday night on “Hardball with Chris Matthews” that President Donald Trump supporters and ISIS followers are “very similar.”

Nance was part of a panel examining the ongoing impeachment inquiry and was responding to comments from fellow contributor Edward Price. Price suggested that although many in Trump’s inner circle are “attached at the hip” to the president, they are just biding their time until the president “becomes so politically toxic” that “they’ll run so fast in the other direction that they’ll forget his name.”

Nance said that won’t be true for Trump’s average voters. He claimed that most of Trump’s mass following will continue to live in some sort of political denial and will follow the president to the end.

“I’ve seen a lot of phenomenon in my life. I’ve seen a lot of operations. You know, the behaviors that I am seeing here, and this is anecdotal, are very similar to the way that ISIS members are. They are true believers — and this is their reality and they will not surrender it. You know, they’re dead-enders.” (RELATED: MSNBC Analyst: Pro-Trump Veterans Are ‘Not Honorable’)

Shortly thereafter, host Matthews lauded Nance for his analysis. “Malcolm, I love your attitude. As we say in Philly … you got it. Thank you for coming on tonight.”

Nance’s assessment is only the latest example of media pundits suggesting that Trump is leading a force of unthinking subjects to disaster. On Sunday, CNN host Brian Stelter of “Reliable Sources” interviewed a writer and mental health counselor who said Trump voters all belonged to a “destructive cult” as he quoted at length from his book “Cult of Trump.” (RELATED: Chris Matthews Forced To Apologize After Comparing Executive Privilege To Virginity)

Hassan says he escaped the Unification Church, a religious cult also known as “The Moonies,” almost 50 years ago and now considers people who support Trump to be in the same sort of cult.