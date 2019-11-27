Savannah Guthrie Suffers Eye Injury After Incident With Son’s Toy Train

“Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie opened up about the eye injury that has kept her off the show for the past two days.

Guthrie suffered an eye injury after her two-year-old son hit her in the eye with his toy train, according to a report published Wednesday by Today.

“Charley threw a toy train right at my eye and it tore my retina,” she said during a phone call Wednesday with her co-anchors. “It happened last week actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later, and then it turned out to be kind of serious. They were afraid my retina was detached, so they told me to just take it easy.”

Guthrie received multiple laser treatments Monday to help heal the retina tear. The laser treatments cause small burns that form scars around the tear, Guthrie said.

“They’re essentially trying to weld back this tear in the retina very carefully, and really trying hard to avoid the retina detaching and avoid having to do a major surgery,” she added. (RELATED: ‘Hard To See Where Impeachment Would Qualify:’ Nikki Haley and NBC’s Savannah Guthrie Stand Off During Live Interview)

The anchor said she hopes to return to work for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

“At first they didn’t think it had worked, and it looked like I was gonna have to have this surgery, but now it’s looking more hopeful, and I’m actually still hoping I can do the parade tomorrow,” Guthrie said.

“I’m not supposed to jump up and down or anything because it’s kind of like literally hanging by a thread,” she continued. “But I’m very positive because I think it’s gonna be OK.”