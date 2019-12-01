11 People Shot In New Orleans During Thanksgiving Weekend Shooting

Nearly a dozen people were shot in an early Sunday morning shooting in New Orleans’s famed French Quarter district, according to local police.

Two people are in critical condition, local police said in a press statement. Authorities detained one person of interest but have made no arrests in connection to the shooting, Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson told reporters.

“Unfortunately, there were so many people out here that we were unable to determine who was actually firing these shots at that time,” Ferguson told reporters. (RELATED: 5 Dead, More Than 20 Others Injured In Texas Shooting: Police)

Police say 11 people were wounded in an early morning shooting on the edge of New Orleans’ French Quarter. Two were critically hurt. Police have detained someone they describe as a person of interest, but no arrests have been made. https://t.co/iwYAiZA61X — The Associated Press (@AP) December 1, 2019

Police responded to the scene ahead of the annual Thanksgiving weekend football game between Grambling State and Southern University, The Associated Press reported.

The shooting comes after a spate of similar incidents earlier this year.

Seven people died in August from a shooting in the Odessa, Texas, area. A gunman shot at least 21 people. Two people died and another four were wounded following a school shooting in November at a Santa Clarita, California, school.

