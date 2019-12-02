ESPN Releases Great Video About P.J. Fleck Coaching Minnesota

ESPN recently released an awesome video on Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck.

Prior to the Gophers getting stomped by Wisconsin for the Big 10 West title, GameDay dropped a feature on the man who has taken the state by storm.

Say whatever you want about Fleck and the Gophers, but this video left no doubt he’s changing the culture for the better.

Give it a watch below.

If you’re not already on board, P.J. Fleck will give you every reason to start rowing the boat pic.twitter.com/VbSGz2Zo7O — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 30, 2019

I know I trash Minnesota a lot. It’s just the nature of the business. They’re our dumb cousins to the west, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

That’s okay. Trashing your rivals is what makes college football great. After all, we went up to Minneapolis this past weekend and smacked the Gophers all over the field.

I wouldn’t want to see anything less!

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin (@BadgerFootball) smacks Minnesota (@GopherFootball) and P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck). The Gophers rowed their boat right into a damn iceberg. It’s time for Ohio State (@OhioStateFB) to get their ass kicking in the Big 10 title game. See you next Saturday! pic.twitter.com/iXpfT1wjPm — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 30, 2019

Having said all of that, there’s no question Fleck is the man for the job at Minnesota. He took a program that was a joke these past few years, and he made them very good in a short window of time.

It’s good for the Big 10 when they’re balling, and it’s great for the rivalry.

Coach Fleck with a POWERFUL closing statement. A message to the true fans and the critics. Even a @DisneyFrozen reference in there! #Gophers pic.twitter.com/MX3o3iqIPC — GopherHole.com (@GopherHole) December 1, 2019

I will always hate Minnesota. I can promise you that much. I will always mock them, joke about them and remind them of where they belong.

At the same time, I’m glad to see Fleck is getting the job done. I look forward to several more great battles over the years.

Now, let’s all take a moment to watch the Badgers destroy Fleck and company.