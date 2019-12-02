Mark Ruffalo Says America Needs An ‘Economic Revolution’

Actor Mark Ruffalo claimed America is in need of an “economic revolution” in a tweet Sunday.

Ruffalo used the tweet to share an article that suggests more and more Americans are willing to get rid of the capitalist system, according to a report published by Fox News.

“It’s time for an economic revolution,” Ruffalo wrote in the tweet. “Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future.”

It’s time for an economic revolution. Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future. https://t.co/OnNm6CYrWK — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 1, 2019

The title of the op-ed is “How America’s Elites Lost Their Grip.” The article notes that 2020 candidates including Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren have spent time since the 2016 election questioning America’s current capitalist system.

This isn’t the first time the “Avengers” actor has expressed his political opinions. In November, he appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in which he claimed his support for Sanders, who he voted for in the 2016 election, has only gotten stronger. (RELATED: West Virginia Lawmakers Call Out ‘Incredible Hulk’ Actor For Portraying Them As ‘Toothless Hillbillies’ In Flick)

“For me, I started with Bernie on this trip and… when I think about it, what I see is, he led and he led then and now he’s leading now,” Ruffalo shared. “He was never another party, he never had different views about these things. The rest of the United States has finally caught up to what this cat has been doing already for his entire career. And you know that when he gets into office, he is going to be fighting for us!”