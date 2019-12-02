‘Why Are You Parroting Russian Propaganda?’: Hillary Clinton Snaps At Sen. Kennedy

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton went after Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy on Monday after he claimed that both Ukraine and Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

“Sen. Kennedy, why are you parroting Russian propaganda that U.S. intelligence officials tell us are designed to divide our country?” Clinton tweeted. “Did you miss the briefing that day?” (RELATED: Ronan Farrow Says Hillary Clinton Gave Him The Cold Shoulder When He Exposed Weinstein)

Sen. Kennedy, why are you parroting Russian propaganda that U.S. intelligence officials tell us are designed to divide our country? Did you miss the briefing that day? https://t.co/mzmMYHTlSp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 2, 2019

The tweet was in reference to Senator Kennedy’s comments on “Meet the Press” Sunday where he doubled down on his claim that “both Russia and Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election.”

WATCH: @ChuckTodd asks @SenJohnKennedy if he is “at all concerned that he has been duped” into believing that former Ukraine president worked for the Clinton campaign in 2016 #MTP #IfItsSunday@SenJohnKennedy: “No, just read the articles.” pic.twitter.com/A0rLu03F8j — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 1, 2019



Shortly after Clinton tweeted out the her criticism of Kennedy, President Trump praised the Louisiana Senator for, “representing both the Republican Party and myself.”

Thank you to Great Republican @SenJohnKennedy for the job he did in representing both the Republican Party and myself against Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd on Meet the Depressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019



Currently, the House is moving forward with the process of impeaching President Donald Trump over his phone call with the leader of Ukraine, where he reportedly urged President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.