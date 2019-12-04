Tiffany Trump Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Sleeveless Black Gown At DC Gala

Tiffany Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a jaw-dropping black sleeveless gown for a gala in Washington D.C.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the floor-length black number with a high-leg slit in a handful of pictures posted Tuesday on Instagram by her boyfriend, Michael Boulos. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and a taupe-colored clutch. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

He captioned the snaps taken at the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in D.C., “Many thanks for the wonderful evening hosted by the ambassador of the state of Kuwait Mr And Mrs Al-Sabah, in honour of @secpompeo as the recipient of the Humanitarian Award.” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always on point, which can be seen in photographs she’s shared on her social media account, including from red carpet appearances to various events throughout the year.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her wearing a gorgeous vanilla dress in a perfect throwback shot with sister Ivanka Trump.

