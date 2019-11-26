Tiffany Trump Wows In Ice Blue Trench Coat At Turkey Pardon Ceremony

Tiffany Trump definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a beautiful ice blue trench coat for the Turkey Pardon Ceremony at the White House.

The first daughter looked just as terrific as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up number that went down past her knees as she attended the National Thanksgiving Turkey pardoning event in the Rose Garden where President Trump pardoned a pair of turkeys named “butter” and “bread.” (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

She completed the terrific fall look with loose hair, a black top and string of pearls. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

During the event POTUS was joined by Melania Trump as the two wished everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving before heading off to Mar-a-Lago to celebrate the holiday with family. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

The first daughter‘s fashion sense is always right on. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the year’s here.