Tiffany Trump Wows In Ice Blue Trench Coat At Turkey Pardon Ceremony

Tiffany Trump, youngest daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, attends the National Thanksgiving Turkey pardoning event in the Rose Garden of the White House November 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. The turkey pardon was made official in 1989 under former President George H.W. Bush, who was continuing an informal tradition started by President Harry Truman in 1947. Following the presidential pardon, the 47-pound turkey which was raised by farmer Wellie Jackson of Clinton, North Carolina, will reside at his new home, 'Gobbler's Rest,' at Virginia Tech. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Tiffany Trump definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a beautiful ice blue trench coat for the Turkey Pardon Ceremony at the White House.

The first daughter looked just as terrific as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up number that went down past her knees as she attended the National Thanksgiving Turkey pardoning event in the Rose Garden where President Trump pardoned a pair of turkeys named “butter” and “bread.” (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

She completed the terrific fall look with loose hair, a black top and string of pearls. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

During the event POTUS was joined by Melania Trump as the two wished everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving before heading off to Mar-a-Lago to celebrate the holiday with family. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

The first daughter‘s fashion sense is always right on. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the year’s here.