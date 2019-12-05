Another Republican Congressman Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election

Republican Georgia Rep. Tom Graves announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election in 2020, making him the 18th GOP Congressman to say they would no longer run for office.

“Today I announced to my friends and fellow Georgians that I will not be seeking re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020. Serving the country I love so much, and representing the community I hold so dear, is an honor that won’t be replicated,” Graves said in a statement.

“To my constituents, both past and present, thank you for your vote of confidence and trust. What an incredible privilege it has been to represent you in Congress,” Graves added. (RELATED: Congressman: Obama ‘duped’ American people with contraception rule)

Today I announced to my friends and fellow Georgians that I will not be seeking re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020. Serving the country I love so much, and representing the community I hold so dear, is an honor that won’t be replicated. — Tom Graves (@RepTomGraves) December 5, 2019

This all comes as a number of other Republican lawmakers in the House have announced they will not be seeking reelection. Graves is the 21st GOP lawmaker to announce their retirement in the 116th Congress. Graves serves on the House Committee on Appropriations. (RELATED: Republican Rep. Paul Cook Of California Announces He’s Retiring From Congress)

Graves’ office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller when asked about the news.