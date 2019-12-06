Superstar French Montana Finally Out Of Hospital, Put On Bed Rest For A Month

Superstar rapper French Montana is finally out of the hospital after a two week stay, but doctors have put him on bed rest for another month while he recovers.

The 35-year-old rapper finally was able to go home earlier this week, but he is reportedly not out of the woods just yet, as he must remain in bed for another month, per Page Six in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: The Price Tag On Madonna’s Old Mansion Is Eye Popping)

According to the report, the “Unforgettable” hitmaker has been prohibited by doctors from working, traveling or performing for the next month. (RELATED: Fans Don’t React To R. Kelly’s Boycott Over Sexual Abuse Allegations The Way You’d Expect)

It all comes after the rapper shared news a week ago that he was officially out of the intensive care unit (ICU) after he checked into the hospital on November 21 for nausea and cardiac issues. (RELATED: Superstar Rapper Loses $150,000 Chain, Sounds Like He Kind Of Deserved It)

“Thank you Everyone for all of the prayers, love and support,” the rapper born, Karim Kharbouch, posted on Instagram, along with a snap from the hospital. “I’m finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time !!!#Montana.”

Sounds like the worst of it has passed for him. Here’s to hoping he is back to normal soon! Feel better!