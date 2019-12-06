Jon Favreau Talks About Baby Yoda, Says The Audience Will ‘Learn More’ As ‘The Mandalorian’ Progresses

“The Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau opened up about everybody’s favorite character, and fans won’t want to miss what he said.

As you all know, Baby Yoda has taken the internet by storm ever since he appeared in “The Mandalorian” on Disney+. It’s by far and away the most talked about thing in the show. Now, we’re getting a look at how it all came to be. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian‘ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

Favreau told The Hollywood Reporter the following about Baby Yoda:

We’ll learn more about him over the course of the season. I think what’s great about what George created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don’t know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that’s why people are so curious about this little one of the same species.

If you’re not pro-Baby Yoda, then I hate you. It’s that simple. If you’re not down with the icon of “The Mandalorian,” then you’re no friend of mine.

The thing never says a single word, and he steals every single scene he’s in. You know your character is legendary when it doesn’t even need to talk in order to dominate the show.

That’s the fact of the matter, and Baby Yoda is the hottest topic on the internet and in the meme game right now.

Where will we go with Baby Yoda? Not a clue. I have no idea at all, but I do know that I’m loving “The Mandalorian.”

It’s been outstanding through the first few episodes, and Baby Yoda has been a major reason why. If Disney was hoping his presence would go viral, I think it’s safe to say it worked like a charm.

For those of you watching “The Mandalorian” and Baby Yoda, sound off in the comments with your thoughts. It’s a fun one.