Watch The Latest Trailer For The New ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+

Another trailer recently dropped for “The Mandalorian” on Disney+, and it looks great.

The plot of the new “Star Wars” series, according to the saga’s YouTube page:

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. ‘The Mandalorian’ is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Judging from the latest trailer, fans of the story are in for a very fun time as we follow the warrior battling his way through the galaxy. (RELATED: Jon Favreau Discusses Details Of New ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Mandalorian‘)

Give it a watch below.

The thing I like about “The Mandalorian” is that it looks like it’s going to be kind of dark. I think that’s 100% the correct call for Disney.

“Star Wars” is simply better when it’s not childish. They tried to get childish in the prequels, and we all know how that ended.

It’s pretty much cowboys and Indians in space. Give us a little darkness, give us some heroes we can root for and give us some bad guys we want to see die.

If Disney and Jon Favreau can do that, then we’re in for a very fun time.

You can catch “The Mandalorian” on Disney+ starting Nov. 12. This one might certainly be worth checking out.