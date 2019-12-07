‘It’s Going To Be An Exposé And A Cover-Up’: Tom Fitton Gives His IG Report Predictions

The Justice Department’s Inspector General report on the FBI’s conduct into the 2016 Russia probe is due Monday. The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill spoke with Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton to learn more about what we can expect.

“It’s going to be an exposé and a cover-up all at the same time, that’s the way IG reports are,” said Fitton. (RELATED: One Of Liberal Government’s Least Favorite Watchdogs Discusses Their Biggest Investigations, From ‘Russiagate’ To Benghazi)

Fitton also reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that the House is moving forward with the impeachment effort against President Donald Trump.

WATCH: