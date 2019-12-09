Trump Leads Democrats In These Three Battleground States Amid Impeachment Fight

President Donald Trump leads Democrats in key battleground states despite Democrats’ impeachment push, a poll released Sunday shows.

Firehouse and Optimus asked likely voters in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin about Trump, the election, and impeachment. (RELATED: Three Top Obama Officials Endorse Buttigieg Over Biden)

The poll found that voters in these battleground states are focusing more on policy issues like immigration and climate change as they turn away from impeachment. It also shows Trump leading former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“Democrats racing towards impeachment are at serious risk of leaving behind the voters they need to retake the White House next year,” Firehouse partner Alex Conant told Axios. Firehouse is a Republican polling firm.



Democratic front-runner Biden falls behind Trump in each of these states, the poll shows. Trump leads Biden by five percentage points in Michigan, four percentage points in Pennsylvania, and nine percentage points in Wisconsin. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Claimed To ‘Resent’ The Word ‘Hate.’ She Once Said GOP Were ‘Paralyzed With Hatred’ Of Clinton)

The president’s strongest lead is in Wisconsin, where he holds a double-digit lead over all his Democratic contenders except Biden.

“Overall, we find President Trump performing well in these crucial 2020 states,” Firehouse wrote. “While these numbers will fluctuate as the presidential election continues, Trump is well situated to win back these contests.”

Firehouse and Optimus conducted the poll through “live landline, live cell, and peer-to-peer text message to web survey modes” between Dec. 3 – Dec. 5 with a margin of error of ± 4.1% in Wisconsin, ± 4.3% in Michigan, and ± 4.3% in Pennsylvania.

