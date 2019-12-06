Nancy Pelosi Claimed To ‘Resent’ The Word ‘Hate.’ She Once Said GOP Were ‘Paralyzed With Hatred’ Of Clinton

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she resents the use of the word “hate,” particularly “as a Catholic,” but she once said that Republicans were “paralyzed with hatred” of former President Bill Clinton.

Pelosi snapped at a reporter Thursday who asked if she hated President Donald Trump, telling the press that she does not hate Trump and that she prays for him.

“I think the president is a coward, when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence. I think he is cruel when he doesn’t deal with helping our Dreamers, of which we’re very proud. I think he’s in denial about the climate crisis. However, that’s about the election,” she said.

“This is about the–take it up in the election. This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts, that lead to the president’s violation of his oath of office, and as a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in the sentence that addresses me,” Pelosi added.

The speaker also said that she does not hate anyone and that she was raised to have a “heart full of love, and always pray for the president.”

“And I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time. So, don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that,” she said.

While Pelosi took offense at being asked if she hated the president, she accused Republicans of impeaching Clinton out of hatred in December 1998. (RELATED: Media Forced To Acknowledge Bill Clinton’s Alleged Sex Crimes)

“We are here today because the Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton,” she said, according to a clip from C-SPAN.



WATCH:

Nancy Pelosi says as a Catholic she finds the word “Hate” disgusting However, she had no problem accusing the GOP of Impeaching Clinton out of Hatred: “We are here today because the Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton”pic.twitter.com/a93Tn29EB3 — ALX (@alx) December 6, 2019



“Today the Republican majority is not judging the president with fairness, but impeaching him with a vengeance. In the investigation of the president, fundamental principles which Americans hold dear, privacy, fairness, checks and balances, have been seriously violated,” Pelosi said. “And why? Because we are here today because the Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton. And until the Republicans free themselves of this hatred, our country will suffer.”

Pelosi said at a Thursday night CNN town hall hosted by network anchor Jake Tapper that Clinton was impeached for “being stupid.”

“But they had impeached Bill Clinton for personal indiscretion and misrepresenting about it,” Pelosi said. “Impeached him. Some of these same people are saying, ‘oh, this doesn’t rise to impeachment.’ Right there, impeaching Bill Clinton for being stupid in terms of something like that.”

Pelosi’s office did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.