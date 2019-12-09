‘Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars To Democrats’: Gaetz Torches Democrats’ Impeachment Lawyer After He Says He’s Not Partisan

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz on Monday torched Daniel Goldman, a former MSNBC contributor serving as House Democrats’ counsel in the impeachment probe, after Goldman said he’s not a partisan.

“Are you a partisan?” Gaetz asked Goldman. “I’m not a partisan,” Goldman answered. Gaetz then pressed the Democratic counsel on whether he makes political donations.

“I do, sir. I think it’s very important,” Goldman began to answer, before Gaetz continued. “Matter of fact, you’ve given tens of thousands of dollars to Democrats, right?”

Gaetz also pressed Goldman on a tweet he sent defending the Trump-Russia dossier. The Florida congressman reminded Goldman that he said in a tweet that “nothing in the dossier is proven false,” even though that’s not the case. (RELATED: Impeachment Star Adam Schiff Won First Congressional Race By Campaigning Against Impeachment)

“But the dossier said there was a Russian consulate in Miami, when there isn’t. The dossier said that Michael Cohen had a meeting in Prague when he didn’t. The dossier said that Michael Cohen’s wife was Russian, she’s, in fact, Ukrainian. And so, as we sit here today, where you I guess got a tweet mentioning a pee tape, presenting yourself not as a partisan, hired by the Democrats to pursue the president, do you regret this tweet?” Gaetz asked.

Goldman dodged the question, refusing to answer whether or not he regretted the tweet.

WATCH:

