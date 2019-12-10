Police Officer Injured In New Jersey Active Shooting

Police are searching for one male and one female suspect after an active shooting situation broke out in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, And Explosives (ATF) announced that they were responding to the reported shooting that occurred across the river from Manhattan. The SWAT team was also part of the massive police presence that rushed to the scene. A police officer was among those injured in the shooting, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Two Dead, Four Wounded In California School Shooting:Report)

Breaking: @ATF_Newark Agents responding to reports of an active shooter in Jersey City, NJ. pic.twitter.com/lC48sne5ov — ATF Newark (@ATF_Newark) December 10, 2019

BREAKING: Massive police response to active shooter at a Kosher Bodega in Jersey City, New Jersey. – One cop shot in the head

– Suspects are reportedly one male and one female

– All schools in the area are on lockdown

– The ATF is responding

pic.twitter.com/WtACsvIm9A — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 10, 2019

MORE BREAKING FOOTAGE: Active Shooting Continues In Jersey City; At Least 1 Cop Shot In The Head – https://t.co/AIGMupF1k7 pic.twitter.com/IknbahfeS1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 10, 2019

We will continue to provide updates as this story develops…