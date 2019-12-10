Politics

Police Officer Injured In New Jersey Active Shooting

William Davis Reporter
Police are searching for one male and one female suspect after an active shooting situation broke out in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, And Explosives (ATF) announced that they were responding to the reported shooting that occurred across the river from Manhattan. The SWAT team was also part of the massive police presence that rushed to the scene. A police officer was among those injured in the shooting, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Two Dead, Four Wounded In California School Shooting:Report)

We will continue to provide updates as this story develops…