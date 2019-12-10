The Buttigieg Campaign Pays Women More Than Men, Buttigieg Press Secretary Says

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s traveling press secretary confirmed Tuesday that the Buttigieg campaign pays women more than men.

Traveling press secretary Nina Smith spoke Tuesday at the POLITICO Women Rule Summit about gender inequality and pay gaps. Smith said women in the Buttigieg campaign are paid $1.11 to every $1.00 men are paid.

The campaign’s move to pay women this much was “very, very intentional,” Smith said. (RELATED: Biden’s ‘Look, Fat’ Video Is A Good Example Of How He Can Beat Trump, Senior Advisor Says)

“Our campaign is made up of 53% women,” she said. “Again, a lot of women running a lot of departments. Having that leadership, I think, also helps when it comes to ensuring that the campaign is oriented in the right way.” (RELATED: Calling All Patriots: Are You Sick Of Impeachment? What Topics Would You Rather See Us Cover?)

“The pay, yes, is very intentional,” she added. “We watch those pieces and, you know, we’re constantly keeping track to make sure that we are ending the equal pay gap in our campaign and showing how an administration would be run. A lot of our plans are oriented that way. And the way our campaign is run is also an example of how that would show up in a Buttigieg administration.”

