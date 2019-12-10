‘He Will Never Be Able To Fix The FBI’: Trump Calls Out Bureau Director Chris Wray Over FISA Report

President Donald Trump called out FBI director Christopher Wray on Tuesday morning for saying the bureau didn’t improperly open an investigation into the administration.

Wray spoke about Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report Monday to Pierre Thomas of ABC News. Wray said “the inspector general did not find political bias or improper motivations” to have impacted the investigation.

He added that FISA was included in this, despite the “significant inaccuracies” found in warrant applications by the bureau. (RELATED: Here’s What To Know About The FISA Report)

“I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!”

The FBI director’s view of the report is a stark contrast to what Attorney General Bill Barr said. Barr said the FBI didn’t have enough evidence to open an investigation, adding in a statement that it was launched on the “thinnest of suspicions.”

Horowitz’s investigation began in March 2018 and started by looking into the FBI’s applications for warrants against Trump aide Carter Page.

