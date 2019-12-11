Savannah Guthrie Absent From ‘Today’ Show As She Undergoes Eye Surgery

“Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie was absent from the morning show Wednesday while she undergoes eye surgery.

The anchor suffered an eye injury after her two-year-old son accidentally hit her in the face with a toy train, according to a report published by Page Six.

We wish our @savannahguthrie a speedy recovery! She’s off today to have eye surgery. pic.twitter.com/ESHm7evToh — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2019

“She’s had some laser treatment, so now she’s actually going through the surgery, and she’s going to keep us posted,” Kotb said during the show. “We wish for her a very speedy recovery.”

As previously reported, the incident occurred in November and left Guthrie with a torn retina.

“Charley threw a toy train right at my eye and it tore my retina,” she said at the time of the incident. “It happened last week actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later, and then it turned out to be kind of serious. They were afraid my retina was detached, so they told me to just take it easy.” (RELATED: Savannah Guthrie Suffers Eye Injury After Incident With Son’s Toy Train)

“They’re essentially trying to weld back this tear in the retina very carefully, and really trying hard to avoid the retina detaching and avoid having to do a major surgery,” she had said.

Guthrie had been cleared to participate in hosting the coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. She revealed she had five laser treatments at the time.

“The vision is getting better every day, but I’m still blurry,” Guthrie updated viewers last week. “Right now it’s like having one contact in and out. When it first started though, it was like a complete blur. I couldn’t have seen anything.”