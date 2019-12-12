Epstein Accuser Says FBI Told Her Of A ‘Credible Death Threat Against Me’

Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre tweeted Wednesday evening that the FBI informed her about a “credible death threat.”

The alleged threat came after Giuffre publicly accused Prince Andrew of having sex with her when she was 17 years old. Giuffre also accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s alleged madame, of helping the dead financier with sex-trafficking.

“I have been informed from the F.B.I there has been a credible death threat against me,” Giuffre tweeted Wednesday evening, one day after she informed her followers that she is “in no way, shape or form” suicidal. (RELATED: ABC News Leak Renews Focus On Elite Media Coziness With Jeffrey Epstein)

In response to the overwhelming amount of support I have received, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who is standing up beside me fighting for our children to have a safer future. I have been informed from the F.B.I there has been a credible death threat against me ???? https://t.co/FR5e1yZMs8 — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) December 12, 2019

She said in a BBC “Panorama” interview Dec. 2 that she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York, detailing the night the alleged incident happened.

“There was a bath and it started there and then led into the bedroom,” Giuffre said during the interview. “It didn’t last very long, the whole entire procedure. It was disgusting. He wasn’t mean or anything but he got up and he said, ‘Thanks,’ and walked out. I sat there in bed, just horrified and ashamed and felt dirty. I had to get up and have a shower.”

WATCH:

“He knows what happened, I know what happened and there’s only one of us telling the truth.” The Prince and the Epstein Scandal | @BBCOne | Monday 2nd December, 9pm#BBCPanorama pic.twitter.com/tMIwWBztRR — Panorama ???? (@BBCPanorama) November 28, 2019

Prince Andrew repeatedly denied the accusations. He stepped down from royal duties in November after a disastrous BBC interview, where he tried to address the rumors surrounding his friendship with Epstein.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.