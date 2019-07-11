Here’s A Look Inside Epstein’s 71st Street Manhattan Home

The FBI raided accused child predator Jeffrey Epstein’s seven-story Manhattan home and reportedly found a host of horrors inside after he was arrested Saturday.

Epstein allegedly sex-trafficked minors by luring them into his luxury homes with the promise of money. It’s reported that over a dozen federal agents entered his townhome with large bags to collect evidence, according to the New York Post.

“Me and my partner heard a big bang,” a local resident told New York Post, “They broke the door down — FBI, cops. They just went in with bags.”

Epstein’s $56 million dollar townhome is considered one of the largest in all of New York City, towering over neighbors’ houses. The home boasts 40 rooms, a heated sidewalk and a safe of porn, some of which is believed to be of underage girls, according to New York Magazine.

Feds found more than just porn in what’s being called “the house of horrors.”

Epstein’s house reportedly has a full hallway of imported prosthetic eyeballs and life-size chess figurines of “scantily-clad” versions of his employees, according to New York Magazine.

A human-sized female doll reportedly dangles from his chandelier, there are prosthetic breasts in his bathtub that he “plays with,” and there’s a mural painted of himself standing in a prison yard that he commissioned because “there [was] always a possibility that could be [him] again,” Fox reports.

He has a wall of fame that includes photographs of “infamous people” such as: Woody Allen, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and former President Bill Clinton. Additionally, a stuffed black poodle is perched on top of piano in his house with fake dog feces beside it.

He also owns property in Paris, Palm Beach, Florida, and New Mexico — all locations were allegedly hubs for abuse. (RELATED: Alex Acosta’s Team ‘Bent Over Backwards’ For Accused Child Sex Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, 2007 Letter Says)

Epstein faces one count of sex trafficking and one count of sex trafficking conspiracy. His allegations include assault on girls as young as age 14.

