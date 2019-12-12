Kate Middleton Stuns In Midnight Blue Velvet Gown And Lover’s Knot Tiara At Royal Reception

Kate Middleton definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a gorgeous midnight blue velvet gown for a reception at Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, floor-length, velvet number as she joined Prince William at the evening reception Wednesday night for members of the Diplomatic Corps.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled back into a bun, the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara from the House of Garrard and matching chandelier earrings.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Diplomatic Reception, hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at Buckingham Palace, and attended by members of the Diplomatic Corps based in London," the royal household of Kensington Palace tweeted, along with a handful of pictures from the evening.

Middleton's fashion sense is always incredible as has been noted before.