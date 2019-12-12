These Newspaper Editorial Boards Are Formally Endorsing Impeachment

A wave of newspaper editorial boards have officially endorsed impeaching President Donald Trump.

The House Judiciary Committee debated Wednesday and Thursday over the two articles of impeachment raised against Trump, slowly moving the inquiry toward a floor vote.

The Chicago Tribune’s editorial board endorsed censuring the president rather than impeaching him, a course of action reportedly favored by a group of 10 House Democrats, including New York Rep. Anthony Brindisi, New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, Utah Rep. Ben McAdams, and Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader.

Despite Democrats’ preferred timetable of voting on impeachment before Christmas, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that the body will not pick up the case until after the new year, opting instead to vote on the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement (USMCA).

Oddly enough, House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday, just hours after formally calling on House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler to draft articles of impeachment, that Democrats had reached a deal with Trump on USMCA. (RELATED: ‘Ludicrous Optics’: House Democrats Praise Trump’s USMCA Trade Deal As They Unveil Their Effort To Impeach Him)