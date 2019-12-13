World

Boris Johnson’s Conservatives Win Whopping Majority In UK Election

Britain's general election 2019

REUTERS/Toby Melville

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a huge majority in the UK federal election with results coming in early Friday morning.

The Conservative leader trounced the socialist Labour Party winning 364 seats to Labour’s 203, the Associated Press reported. He can now move forward with Brexit, the plan to pull Britain out of the European Union that was approved by voters in a 2016 referendum.

“We did it — we pulled it off, didn’t we,″ Johnson declared to Conservative supporters. “We broke the gridlock, we ended the deadlock, we smashed the roadblock!” (RELATED: CNN Falsely Reports That Boris Johnson ‘Refused To Look At’ Picture Of Hospitalized Boy)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement at Downing Street after winning the general election, in London, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Johnson reached out to those who want to stay in the EU, saying the country needs to “find closure and let the healing begin” after fighting over the policy for the past two years in a deadlocked Parliament, the Financial Times reported. “This country deserves a break from wrangling.”

The prime minister thanked voters for giving him a solid mandate to govern: “Thank you for the trust you have placed in us and in me.”

And to pro-Europeans who did not back the Conservatives, he said: “I want you to know that we in this one nation conservative government will never ignore your warm feeling towards the other nations of Europe”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbin, who has been dogged by allegations that he has made anti-Semitic remarks in the past, said he will not be fighting another federal election at the helm of the socialist party. He plans to take his time leaving as leader, as he said he will stay on for a period of “reflection.”

President Donald Trump was quick to congratulate Johnson, an apparent political ally. Trump promised to pursue a bilateral trade deal with Britain. (RELATED: Boris Johnson Hung Up On President Trump)

HERTFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson onstage during the annual NATO heads of government summit on December 4, 2019 in Watford, England. France and the UK signed the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947 in the aftermath of WW2 cementing a mutual alliance in the event of an attack by Germany or the Soviet Union. The Benelux countries joined the Treaty and in April 1949 expanded further to include North America and Canada followed by Portugal, Italy, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. This new military alliance became the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The organisation grew with Greece and Turkey becoming members and a re-armed West Germany was permitted in 1955. This encouraged the creation of the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact delineating the two sides of the Cold War. This year marks the 70th anniversary of NATO. (Photo by Steve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Trump tweeted that “Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new trade deal after Brexit.”